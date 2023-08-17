EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $19.52

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.21. EHang shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 248,207 shares traded.
EHang Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
