EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $19.52

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $20.21. EHang shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 248,207 shares traded.

EHang Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

