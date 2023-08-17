eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHTH

eHealth Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at eHealth

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $10.57.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $2,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 269.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 460.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eHealth by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 331,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.