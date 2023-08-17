Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.