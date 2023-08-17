Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 393,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

