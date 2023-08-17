Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Electromed stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,822. Electromed has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

