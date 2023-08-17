Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,675,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,568,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 919,195 shares of company stock worth $446,382,387. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.90. The stock had a trading volume of 686,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,451. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $552.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.