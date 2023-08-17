Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Emeren Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 464,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,484. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 32,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,471,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,286,798.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 486,925 shares of company stock worth $1,738,158. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Stories

