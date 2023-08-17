Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 464,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,484. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 32,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,471,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,286,798.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 486,925 shares of company stock worth $1,738,158. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
