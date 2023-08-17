Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,794 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $53,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 1,319,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.43%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

