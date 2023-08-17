Encompass Health Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Bank of America upped their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

