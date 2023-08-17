Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.58 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.58 billion and $2.06 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $195.14 or 0.00684291 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 192.40930487 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,037,019.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

