Energi Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $82,134.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,427,511 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.