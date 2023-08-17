Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 223,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 142,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

