Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

