EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.24.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

