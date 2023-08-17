Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 32,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 10,237,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $312.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.74.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

