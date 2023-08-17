EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

