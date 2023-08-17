EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $51.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.