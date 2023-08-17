Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 913.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 353,531 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
