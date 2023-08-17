Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 75 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Equinix stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $753.84. The stock had a trading volume of 295,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $781.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

