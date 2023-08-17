Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 3.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $307,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $11,147,242 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $756.60. 98,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,820. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $781.25 and its 200 day moving average is $736.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

