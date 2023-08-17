Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sunoco LP’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUN. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.6 %

SUN stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

