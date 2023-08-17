Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.05.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

ERO opened at C$26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.13. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$11.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

