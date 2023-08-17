Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 249,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Escalade Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of ESCA stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.28. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
