Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 32.13% 9.10% 4.29% Gladstone Land 13.69% 1.72% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 9.58 $408.32 million $8.22 29.17 Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.51 $4.71 million ($0.31) -52.32

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 11 8 0 2.23 Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $244.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Essex Property Trust pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -177.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Gladstone Land on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

