Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.96.

NYSE EL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $162.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $284.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

