Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $15.17 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $15.17 or 0.00056959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.16 billion and $189.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,629.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00245892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00689984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00544040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00107571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,486,470 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

