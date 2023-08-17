Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.52 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,690.99 or 0.06347669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion and $14.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002661 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,135,854 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

