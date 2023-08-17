Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DNB Markets upped their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

Euronav Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 551,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

