European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

