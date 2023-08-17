Evercore ISI Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $72.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of BXP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 821,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,007. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.