Evercore ISI Boosts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $28.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.29%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,411 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,067,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
