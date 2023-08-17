Evercore ISI Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $16.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.10. 500,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,798,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 675,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

