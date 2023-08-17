Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.43) EPS for the quarter, reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 474.11%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evofem Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.