Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $3,247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,200,850.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

