Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Anthony John Derosa Sells 10,000 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.