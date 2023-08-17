Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $36.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.