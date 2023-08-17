Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
