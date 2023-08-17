Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49. 141,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Executive Network Partnering Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.
Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 349,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Executive Network Partnering
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.