Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49. 141,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 349,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.