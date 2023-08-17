Exos TFP Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $110.69. 829,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

