Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 15,581 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,918,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,524,527. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

