Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $694,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $268.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,261. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day moving average is $290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

