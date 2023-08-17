Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $651.17. 101,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,833. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

