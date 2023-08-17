Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases 62,000 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 248.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

