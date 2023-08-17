Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXTR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

