Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
FA17 stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £310,764.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
