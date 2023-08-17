Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

FA17 stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £310,764.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

