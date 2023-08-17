FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 11,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.84%.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on FAT Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Read More

