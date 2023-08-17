Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,652 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,022 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.