Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FHI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,905,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $3,623,563. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

