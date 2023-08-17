FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in FGI Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 904,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.