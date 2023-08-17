Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Filo Mining

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$798,563.43.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.