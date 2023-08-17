Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
FIL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Filo Mining
Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$798,563.43.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.