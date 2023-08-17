Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FISI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 43.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.